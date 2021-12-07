Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 18,470 shares.The stock last traded at $40.78 and had previously closed at $40.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

