Centrifuge 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $962,390.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $152.74 million and approximately $962,390.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00059547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08456095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,451.81 or 1.01582728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,494,540 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

