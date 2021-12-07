Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CNTY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 3.05. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

