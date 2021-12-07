Ceres 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $332,914.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Ceres has a market cap of $1.52 million and $332,914.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $207.53 or 0.00408580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 9,212 coins and its circulating supply is 7,337 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.