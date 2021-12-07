CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $98.62 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and $25.34 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,620,391 coins and its circulating supply is 59,990,818 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

