CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,267 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $12.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

