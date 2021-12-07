Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 14,555 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 322,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,811. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $873.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

