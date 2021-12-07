Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the company’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Q3 / Trading at a Steep Discount” and dated December 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
CHAL is an FRC Top Pick.
“
Chalice Brands Company Profile
Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.