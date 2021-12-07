Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Q3 / Trading at a Steep Discount” and dated December 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

CHAL is an FRC Top Pick.



“

Shares of OTCMKTS GLDFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,535. Chalice Brands has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Chalice Brands Company Profile

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

