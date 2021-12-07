Chan W. Lee Sells 2,808 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA traded up $21.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

