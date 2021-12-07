CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 1.3%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 75,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

