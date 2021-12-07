Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) shares rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 44,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.