Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $520.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.90), with a volume of 9331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.50 ($6.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of £270.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.