Charlotte Alexandra Stranner Acquires 9,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

Shares of LON:K3C opened at GBX 323 ($4.28) on Tuesday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of £236.44 million and a PE ratio of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

