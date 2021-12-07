Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

GTLS stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

