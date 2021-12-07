Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $643.42 and last traded at $647.95. Approximately 28,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 971,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.95.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 66.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,721,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

