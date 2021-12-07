ChatCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $87,985.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $87,985.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.79 or 0.99526600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00032869 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.38 or 0.00921691 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

