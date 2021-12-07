Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $624.23 million, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

