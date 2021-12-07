Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $195.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $763.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $764.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $860.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

CHGG stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 651.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

