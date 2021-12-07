Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.47

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.47 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 54304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

