Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 541,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 579,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.65. The firm has a market cap of £11.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

About Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

