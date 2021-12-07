Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.