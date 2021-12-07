Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.05 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

OKE opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.