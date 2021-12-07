Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.