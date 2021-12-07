Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $169.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

