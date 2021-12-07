Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $423.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.93 and a 200-day moving average of $406.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

