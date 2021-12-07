Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.08 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

NYSE TDG opened at $601.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.