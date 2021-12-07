Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.15 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.