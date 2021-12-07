Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.