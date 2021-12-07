Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after buying an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 408,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

