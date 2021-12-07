Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 58,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

