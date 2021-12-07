Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

