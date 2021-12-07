Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $353.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.54 and a 200 day moving average of $291.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

