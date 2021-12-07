Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,048 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

