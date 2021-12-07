Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,269 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

