Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,388 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Corning worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Corning by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 51,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.