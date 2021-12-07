Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,904 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.