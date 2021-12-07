Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

