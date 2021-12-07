Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.61 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

