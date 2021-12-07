Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,893 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.53. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

