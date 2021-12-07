Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,631 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.