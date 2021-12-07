Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,039 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cummins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

