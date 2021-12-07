Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.