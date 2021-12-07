Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,748 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

