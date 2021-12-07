Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,867 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of ES opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.