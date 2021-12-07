Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,899 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.