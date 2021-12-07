Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,607 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,327 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $298,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $372,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -911.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.51.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

