Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $311.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

