Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

