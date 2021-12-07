Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $295.90 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $295.90 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

