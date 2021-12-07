Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $116.79 million and $1.11 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00007262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

